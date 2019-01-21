Police are looking for volunteers to drink alcohol for a training exercise

Don’t worry about being arrested and prosecuted, your freedom is guaranteed.

The Kutztown Police Departmen has advertised the search for three volunteers to help with a training event designed to teach officers how to administer Standardized Field Sobriety Tests during suspected DUI incidents.

In a Facebook post, the department said interested candidates must make themselves available from 2:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. April 4 for the exercise.

It has however issued a discouraging caveat saying: "Alcohol will be provided however you will not receive any compensation for your time."

It seems the police thought the abundant alcohol that volunteers will be treated to is compensatory enough.

According to the advertisement, interested persons must be between the ages of 25 and 40, and have a clean criminal history,

It also added that they must be "be willing to drink hard liquor to the point of inebriation", as that is the key to achieving the aim of the exercise.

As you consider participating in the exercise, the police have also warned that you bring along someone sober who will take responsibility for you and probably take you home after the exercise.

