Angry party goers lynch DJ to death for playing boring music

According to reports, the young DJ identified as Jerry Okirwoth was beaten to death by some patrons of the event for allegedly playing them boring music and turning down their humble music requests.

The incident, according to tuko.co.ke, happened at yet to be identified club located in Nebbi District, Uganda.

Some eye-witnesses who spoke to members of the Fourth Estate narrated how the revellers claimed the deceased was wasting their time with the kind of music he was treating them to, and pounced on him and beat him till he died.

READ ALSO: Pastor beaten to death in front of his church after being caught eating bread and faeces

It is reported that the murdered DJ was a form 3 student at Parombo Secondary School who was working as a part-time DJ at the said night clubs in Nebbi district when he met his untimely death.

The devastating incident has compelled the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), William Bob Labeja to lay embargo on nigh discos, saying owners of such centres have failed to provide sufficient security for their workers.

He said: “As the head of security in the district, I will no longer allow any disco operators to conduct their businesses. Anybody who defies the directive will be prosecuted”.

Apparently, the deceased was just a student working on a part-time basis to fund his education, which is a bit excusable if he is not too professional at it.

However, the lawless revellers did not give consideration to that, they were only concerned about value for the money they paid to gain entry to the club.

But come to think of it, is killing the DJ a commensurate reaction to his failure to satisfy the patrons? Is that not honestly lawless and outrageous?