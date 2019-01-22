Pastor beaten to death in front of his church after being caught eating bread and faeces

The murdered man of God, according to reports, was the head pastor at Cherubim and Seraphim Church at Apata Isegun located on Mathew Street, Ado Ekiti before his unfortunate death.

He was reportedly lynched to death by an angry mob who claimed to have caught him eating a combination of soft bread and faeces.

The incident reportedly follows a near lynching of another man who was also allegedly caught at a refuse dump collecting faeces and putting it into a polythene bag a few days earlier in the same Ekiti State.

In the case of the reportedly murdered pastor whose name is not yet known, he was paraded in the area by the mob before being beaten till he gave up the ghost.

What is also not clear yet is whether the matter has been reported to the police for investigation to bring the perpetrators to book.

News about acclaimed pastors using all manner of things for what they refer to as miracles in Africa has created a high level of credibility deficit for most churches and their pastors.

The trend seems to be rampant in Nigeria lately, so the little suspicion by residents creates a dangerous situation for pastors in certain areas of Nigeria.