Former Nigerian lawmaker and legal practitioner who is notorious for speaking heavy English to confuse people including the speaker of the parliament where he was once a member has done it again.

This time around, Patrick Obahiagbon has joined other well-meaning Nigerians to wish the country well on its Independence Day but most of his compatriots have been left bamboozled.

As usual, the famous grammarian chose incomprehensible vocabulary to communicate his message to Nigeria and its citizens.

Read his full message below and probably interpret it to any Nigerian near you:

“As we celebrate Nigeria’s autarky at 59, we must reflect on the urgent need to pull Nigeria out of its marshmallow of centrifugal excrescences that currently weighs against our centripetal agglutinants.

“The Sisyphean challenge to the pax nigeriana of our dreams, more than anything else, still remains our maladorous, putrescent, frankeinstous and opprobrious drift into a cocoon of ethnocentric chauvinism and syphilitic parapoism.

“Until we extirpate the hereinbefore mentioned gorgon medusa, all efforts at nation building amounts to vacuous sciamachy.

“Best wishes Nigeria

“~ Patrick Obahiagbon."