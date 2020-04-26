Nigerian pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari Government, to allow pastors to heal COVID-19 patients.

The founder of Omega Fire Ministry made the passionate call during an online broadcast via his church’s Facebook page on Saturday.

According to him, the time for pastors to prove that they have been gifted with divine healing is now, so men of God should be allowed to visit isolation centres and heal people.

“Please (referring to the government) permit us to go and pray for COVID-19 patients. Allow us to go there (isolation centres), that is why there are men of God.

“If you are really anointed to pray for the sick, this is the time because what is holding the world is sickness. So, we’re begging the government to permit us into isolation centres, that is the only way we can reduce this nonsense because it will improve every day.

“There are people with the gift of healing, God has gifted them to pray for the sick. It is not fake, gimmick or arranged. It is there in them. Permit us so that we can prove there are prophets in Nigeria,” the wealthy man of God is heard in a video advocating.

