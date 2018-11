news

The photo of a little boy staring at his father's obituary in an emotional manner has gone viral.

His father, Mustapha Ingawa, was killed in a clash between Islamic group, Shi’ites and security agents in Nigeria few weeks ago.

The Business Administration graduate and father of one was buried on the 8th of November 2018 but before his body was laid to rest, his little son kept staring at the obituary of his father which was pasted on his coffin.