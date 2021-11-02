Plumber jailed for fixing secret cameras in clients' toilets & filming for sexual satisfaction

Following his arrest, police found a lot of cameras and 302 indecent images of children, as well as some involving animals, according to thesun.co.uk.

The perverted plumber from Sherwood, Nottinghamshire was jailed by a Nottingham Crown Court on October 27.

His evil deeds came to light after one of his victims discovered a spy camera attached to a sink in the downstairs toilet he had installed in June 2018.

The woman confronted Hulme and he confessed and fled.

After his arrest, the elderly plumber further confessed to fixing the secret cameras in the toilets of “five or six other” clients for sexual satisfaction.

The Sun quoted PC Jonathan Cooper as saying: “This was an invasion of privacy in a pre-meditated manner for his own sexual gratification.

“Hulme will have to live with this shame for the rest of his life. These offences were gross and his victims will no doubt live with this forever.

“I hope this outcome serves not only as a comfort to Hulme’s victims and their families but also as a warning to others who might be tempted to engage in voyeurism,” he continued.

“His convictions for making indecent images of a child and possessing extreme pornographic images should also serve as a stark warning to others that such criminality does have consequences.

“Behind every one of these sickening videos and images is a vulnerable child being sexually abused by an adult in various parts of the world.