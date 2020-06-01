Reports say Inspector Godwin Mensah has been arrested for robbery at Memerewa Number One near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

According to Myjoyonline.com, a police situational report disclosed that the suspect and his colleague a Lance Corporal, who is now at large, both dressed up in police uniform and armed with AK-47 assault rifles, went to the house of one, Mr Thomas Lee, and carried out the robbery.

The two police officers arrested the victim for allegedly trading in gold without a license, handcuffed him before subjecting him to some beatings. They then ransacked the victim’s home and made away with ¢10,000.

The police situational report further revealed that the suspects who took hostage of the victim, escorted him into a waiting Daewoo Matrix taxi with registration number AC – 9310- 18 and sped off towards Obuasi.

Luck eluded the errant senior police officer and his subordinates when an Obuasi Mile 9 police patrol team moved swiftly and intercepted the said taxi following a distress call from the victim’s wife.

The driver of the taxi conveying the police robbers and the Lance Corporal managed to escape but Inspector Godwin Mensah was arrested as he was not smart enough.

The police also retrieved twenty-eight (28) rounds of ammunition from the arrested suspect together with a sum of ¢5,800.

It is disheartening how police officers being paid to combat crime and ensure the safety of life and property are rather neck-deep in the same crime they exist to fight.