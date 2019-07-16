Police in Uganda are reported to have invited a controversial pastor for questioning, following humiliating comments he made about his wife in the presence of his huge congregation.

House of Prayer Ministries pastor, Aloysius Bugingo has been in the news for the past few days after he said to his congregation that, he had tolerated his wife in their marriage even after she contracted fistula 10 years ago.

According to Tuko.co.ke, the comments sparked fury among human rights activists who have been protesting to register their displeasure.

The protest led by Ugandan musician, Sophie Gombya, had converged at Bat Valley Primary School to raise funds to buy cotton wool and deliver it to the pastor, the news website reported.

It is also reported that some of the protesters were arrested by the police for not obtaining prior permit for their gathering.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango is quoted as saying: “If they want to protest, then they should write to us (police) and we will guide them on how to do so in a manner that doesn’t violate the law.”

Explaining the reason for summoning pastor Aloysius Bugingo on Monday, July 15, the police spokesperson said the man of God’s comments have triggered fury among the populace, hence the need to invite him for questioning.

“KMP commander Moses Kafeero said he telephoned Pastor Bugingo inviting him here [police station] to talk about his issue and see how they can solve this” Onyango said.

Reports say Aloysius Bugingo intends to divorce his wife, so he wanted to defame her before they part ways.