An eyewitness shared the disturbing video with the caption: “The woman sat in front of her house with some older women and a Police officer (Sergent Iku Esan), asked what she was doing in front of the house and the woman replied ‘is there anything bad in staying in front of my house’.

“Suddenly He started flogging her and the woman kept saying don’t flog me within 3 mins the rest of the Police officers came and joined hands and kept flogging her.”

In the video, the officers could be seen pouncing on the woman with canes ad flogging her left right and centre, leaving her helpless.

The incident took place at Odo Ori Market in the Iwo area of Osun State and the Inspector General of Police in Nigeria has condemned the conduct of his officers and ordered arrest and investigation into the matter.

A statement released by the police hierarchy reads: “The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), M. A. Adamu, condemns this unwarranted, unnecessary and unjustifiable assault on this innocent citizen (as shown in the attached viral video), at the Odo Ori Market, Iwo, Osun State, by men of the Force attached to Iwo Division, Osun Command.

“Following the IGP’s condemnation and directives for the immediate arrest of the officers, CP Johnson Kokumo, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Osun State where the incident occurred, has arrested the officers involved in the unfortunate incident.”

It further adds that “inspector Ikuesan Taiwo with AP NO 251724 and PC Abass Ibrahim with Force No. 509634 are currently being detained and their orderly room trial had since commenced.”

Watch the video below: