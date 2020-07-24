A hilarious video making the rounds on social media shows a photo of a woman alleged labelled by a married woman as a “home wrecker and a husband snatcher”.

The unhappy woman seeks to alert other women against her and other women of her kind who go about destroying marriages by dating married men.

She made a poster of the husband’s side chick she referred to as Jatu and posted at vantage points in town, asking her to stay away from their home.

Reports say the poster was spotted at East Legon in Accra.

The lady who made the video could be heard advising ladies to stay away from people’s husbands, adding that wives have devised an embarrassing way to handle their husband’s side chicks.