A viral video on Instagram has left us scratching our heads wondering if we should go back to our traditional way of fishing out offenders. This juju man was able to catch a thief without any paperwork or prolonged investigations.

According to the source, someone stole N340, 000 after a transaction was completed. This led to the decision that they must go to the shrine and swear their innocence. At the shrine, if the pot sticks on you, then you are the thief.

Fortunately for the thief, the pot refused to leave his stomach when it got to his turn. All efforts to remove it proved futile and thus he was declared as the thief.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: