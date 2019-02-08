Anti-canning activist argues that in the absence of the rod, there is so much more you can use to discipline a child. And I wonder if letting two young children beat themselves a blue-black is a form of discipline. Because this teacher seems quite conversant with such methods.

You would certainly cringe after watching a video of two pupils beating themselves up in the classroom with other pupils and their teacher as spectators. According to the source, this teacher allowed them to fight because canning has been banned in schools.

Earlier this year, the Ghana Education Service (GES) placed a ban on canning in schools. This new directive was received with mixed reactions as most feared it would break down discipline in schools.

