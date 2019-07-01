A 27-year-old woman from Birmingham is reportedly being prosecuted by authorities in Alabama, U.S after she was shot in the stomach, while she was five months pregnant, leading to the death of her unborn child.

According to reports, Marshae Jones suffered a gunshot in her stomach about noon on Dec. 4, 2018, outside Dollar General on Park Road.

She was shot by 23-year-old Ebony Jemison during a fight over her unborn baby’s father who testified against her in the court.

Both Marshae and her shooter, Ebony were reportedly charged with manslaughter, but a Jefferson County grand jury indicted her, failing to find anything wrong with her shooter’s action.

Although she did not fire the gun into her own stomach which killed her unborn baby, the jury held the view that Marshae was the one who initiated the fight that triggered the gunfire by Ebony.

“The investigation showed that the only true victim in this was the unborn baby. It was the mother of the child who initiated and continued the fight which resulted in the death of her own unborn baby,” Pleasant Grove police Lt. Danny Reid is quoted as saying.

“Let’s not lose sight that the unborn baby is the victim here. She had no choice in being brought unnecessarily into a fight where she was relying on her mother for protection,” he added.

She was reportedly taken into custody on Wednesday, sparking controversy among some human rights activists who hold the view that Marshae is being persecuted for a crime she did not commit, while the criminal is left off the hook.

Apparently, the Jefferson County grand jury came to the ‘weird’ conclusion because they were convinced that Marshae started the fight with Ebony, and all she did was to shoot her in self-defense.