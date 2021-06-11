Pregnant woman gives birth on the road as robbers block & slap her motor rider

According to reports, the pregnant woman pleaded with the robbers to allow the motor rider she had hired to send her to the hospital but they refused outrightly and asked her to give birth in the middle of the road.

A report sighted on Adomonline.com which is attributed to Rainbow Radio said that the motorcycle rider joined the pregnant woman in begging to be allowed to proceed to the hospital, but the robbers slapped and asked him to shut up.

According to the news website, the woman was delivered of a boy amidst the tension and was later rushed to a nearby hospital after the robbers completed their mission.

The bandits had blocked taken hostage commuters on the road who were mostly miners and demanded their money and other valuables.