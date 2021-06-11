RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Pregnant woman gives birth on the road as robbers block & slap her motor rider

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Armed robbers reportedly asked a pregnant woman in labour to give birth on the road after they refused to free the motorcycle conveying her to the hospital and slapped its rider.

Pregnant woman gives birth on the road as robbers block & slap her motor rider
Pregnant woman gives birth on the road as robbers block & slap her motor rider Pregnant woman gives birth on the road as robbers block & slap her motor rider Pulse Ghana

The incident happened at Nweneso in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

Recommended articles

According to reports, the pregnant woman pleaded with the robbers to allow the motor rider she had hired to send her to the hospital but they refused outrightly and asked her to give birth in the middle of the road.

A report sighted on Adomonline.com which is attributed to Rainbow Radio said that the motorcycle rider joined the pregnant woman in begging to be allowed to proceed to the hospital, but the robbers slapped and asked him to shut up.

READ ALSO: Ghana Drunkards Association declares Friday, June 11 National Drinking Day (audio)

According to the news website, the woman was delivered of a boy amidst the tension and was later rushed to a nearby hospital after the robbers completed their mission.

The bandits had blocked taken hostage commuters on the road who were mostly miners and demanded their money and other valuables.

They threatened to shoot them and took away phones, money and other valuables from the helpless commuters.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Condom

Abena Korkor shames Eugene Nkansah with screenshot of him begging to lick her (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor and Eugene Nkansah

Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in leaked audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report]

Here are the details and origin of the beef between Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay. (More Naija)

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua