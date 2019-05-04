A quack medical doctor in Pakistan has been arrested for allegedly infecting 90 persons, including 65 children, with HIV.

The man, who has HIV himself, used contaminated syringes to spread the HIV virus in the Sindh Province.

The accused, identified as Muzaffar Ghanghar, was arrested in Larkana district of the province after authorities were alerted.

Dozens more infections were found after health officials carried out wider screenings.

"More than 90 people have tested HIV-positive and the number of children is around 65," Dr Abdul Rehaman, a district health official in Larkana, told AFP news agency.

Azra Pechuho, Sindh province's health minister, confirmed his arrest.

"The blood of the parents of the infected children was also tested, but their results were negative," he said.