A video circulating online shows controversial man of God, prophet Daniel Obinim and a desperate woman lying in a couch in the presence of his huge congregation, claiming to be “giving her husband”.

In the viral video, the yet-to-be identified woman is seen wearing a black dress to match that of Obinim. They both lie in couch as other men believed to be junior pastors at the International God’s way Church hold them firmly together.

The man of God is heard saying “God, give this sister a husband…yeeh she is kissing my hand. The lady is kissing my hand…”

Other members of his congregation are also seen praying fervently as the prophet prophesied that God should give other single women in the church a breakthrough to find their husbands.

Watch the video below: