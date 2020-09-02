Yes, Queen Haizel now has some semblance of relief from the condition as she claims she now experiences orgasm 8 times a day after seeking medical attention.

She told Larry Bozzlz on TV Africa that there will be no need to resort to the bloody option of chopping off her clitoris because the situation has subsided after taking some medications for 31 days.

READ ALSO: Sad lady narrates how a guy she met on Facebook robbed and raped her at Ablekuma (Video)

Although her condition has reduced drastically from the 20 to 8, Queen Haizel claimed to have had orgasm three times in the morning before arriving in the TV Africa studios for the interview.

Watch the video below to hear her give her narration: