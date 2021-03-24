The lady’s name has been kept secret for privacy reasons.

Reports say she visited the emergency room at a hospital in Chandigarh, the capital of the northern Indian states of Punjab and Haryana complaining about crying blood. All her tests came back normal, and it was only after the woman revealed that the same thing had occurred around the same time the month before that doctors made the connection to menstruation.

According to Odditycentral.com, the woman said that the blood tears were not causing her any pain or discomfort, and the extensive ophthalmological and radiological tests showed nothing out of the ordinary. She didn’t have a history of ocular bleeding or any sort of ophthalmological problems, and she wasn’t bleeding from other locations.

After sitting down with the patient to learn more about her symptoms, doctors learned that she had experienced blood tears around the same time the month before. Both times, she was on her period, and after eliminating all other probable causes, she was diagnosed with “ocular vicarious menstruation”, the news portal further reported.

The extremely rare condition causes women to bleed from extragenital organs, with the most common one being the nose. However, there have been cases where sufferers experienced bleeding from the lips, eyes and even their lungs or stomachs.

“Oestrogen and progesterone can increase the permeability of capillaries resulting in hyperaemia, congestion and secondary bleeding from extrauterine tissue,” the authors of a study documenting the woman’s case, wrote.

The lady was reportedly treated with oral contraceptives containing a combination of estrogen and progesterone, and at a three-month follow-up, her condition normalized and the eye-bleeding stopped.

There is a rare condition called Haemolacria that causes people to cry blood but “ocular vicarious menstruation” is more bizarre due to its connection with menstruation as it causes female sufferers to bleed from their eyes, but only during their monthly period.