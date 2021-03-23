According to Lindaikejisblog.com, secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha disclosed this during the PTF national briefing in Abuja on Monday, March 22.

He described the feat as a welcome development that will pave way for other scientific breakthroughs.

He appealed for collaboration among relevant agencies to ensure that the country’s effort to become a producer vaccine for Covid-19 other health situations sees the light of day.

“The disclosure that Nigerian scientists have produced at least two local COVID-19 vaccines which are awaiting clinical trials and certification is significant.

“This is a welcome development that will open a new vista in scientific breakthrough and will boost the morale and image of the medical industry in the country.

“I call on all relevant agencies to provide the required support and enabling environment for smooth conduct of the remaining protocols for the certification of these vaccines with a view to encouraging and motivating other researchers,” Boss Mustapha is quoted as having said.