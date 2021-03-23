The bizarre but hilarious incident happened in the Nigeria’s University of Benin, also known as UNIBEN.

The video shows the man believed to be one of the lecturers holding and brandishing the said “loaded” gun while infuriated students rampaged around and are heard ordering him out of the hall.

The lecturer who is yet to be identified can be seen in the video exiting the exam hall with his gun in hand and walking confidently to his car.

The video which has gone viral on social media has got a lot of Nigerians reacting with old students of UNIBEN expressing disappointment in their alma mater.

Meanwhile, some people too justified the possession of a weapon by the lecturer for personal security due to the general insecurity in the country.

It is however unclear whether the lecturer brought the “loaded” gun to the examination hall to shoot cheating students or simply for personal protection as some have suggested.

It is equally unclear if the lecturer’s action was in conformity with, first of all, the laws of the country and then the rules and regulations of the University of Benin.