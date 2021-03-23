The US-based Nigerian man identified on Facebook as Fahad Ibrahim Danladi first gave generic advice on why people should marry and give birth early to enable them to take care of their children sufficiently in their active years.

He then proceeded to justify polygamy, adding that men deserve more care and love while they are alive.

In the view of the man who lives in Texas young men should marry on or before the age of 30.

READ ALSO: Man kills girlfriend in Ho, tries suicide by hanging twice, cutting open his throat & stomach

Fahad Ibrahim Danladi wrote:

“If I would advise you to collect, here are two free today.

1. Don’t pass 30 years without being married. When you’re 60, your son is 30. or nothing, he can take care of you and his younger siblings. I’m 25 years married.

2. Don’t age with one woman, if you have a good character. At least, marry two. You must get more care and love. But it is foolishness to have one woman. By the grace of God, I will go to Karaye.

Fahad Ibrahim Danladi”