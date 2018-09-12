Pulse.com.gh logo
The red heifer required for Jesus Christ’s second coming has been born


The Temple Institute recently posted a video of a red heifer on YouTube, claiming that on August 28, 2018, “a perfectly red heifer was born in the land of Israel”.

  Published:
The long talked about end time may be here as The Temple Institute has announced the birth of the first red heifer in 2000 years which is supposed to herald the second coming of Jesus Christ and judgement day, odditycentral.com reported.

The Temple Institute is a religious organization dedicated to “every aspect of the Holy Temple of Jerusalem”.

The Hebrew Bible says Jews would return to Israel after 2,000 years – the Holy Temple would be rebuilt – billions of people would perish during seven years of natural disasters – the antichrist would rise and rule the world – the battle of Armageddon would commence somewhere near Israel – Jesus would return to defeat Satan’s armies and then preside over Judgment Day.

The Jewish people may have returned to Israel, but in order for this prophecy finally come to pass, it is believed that a completely red heifer is required.

Though many of the prophecies have been fulfilled, most people especially unbelievers have been sceptical about the second coming of Jesus and the judgement day.

According to Numbers 19:2, the God commanded Moses and Aaron saying:  “Speak unto the children of Israel, that they bring thee a red heifer without spot, wherein no blemish is and upon which never came a yoke.”

The Temple Institute recently posted a video of a red heifer on YouTube, claiming that on August 28, 2018, “a perfectly red heifer was born in the land of Israel”.

According to odditycentral.com, rabbinical experts have so far deemed the heifer worthy as a candidate for the red heifer described in the Bible, after careful examination.

However, The Temple Institute is quoted as saying: “It will be examined again in three months’ time to determine whether it continues to possess the necessary qualifications for the red heifer, a necessary prerequisite for the renewal of the Divine service in the Holy Temple.”

It added that: “The rabbinical experts who conducted the examination stress that the heifer, while currently bearing the required qualifications could, at any time in the future, become disqualified through natural causes, and therefore the heifer will be periodically re-examined.”

 

Director of The Temple Institute, Rabbi Chain Richman believe the time for the rapture to occur is due, hence the need to build the Third Temple.

When the prophetic rapture happens, all true Christians including the dead will follow Jesus Christ to heaven, leaving unbelievers on earth to suffer eternal hell fire, according to the Bible.

