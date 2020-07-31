The renowned man of God who himself is a Ga and well versed in the history of the Ga people said their love for and worshipping of lesser gods are responsible for the poverty that characterizes the tribe.

According to him, the tribe’s love for Jehovah was evident during their capture in Dahomey, an ancient African kingdom that existed from about 1600 until 1904.

Speaking in a live radio session on Accra-based Okay FM, Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh said it was a stage in the life of Gas when they resisted duress by their captors to worship smaller gods as the “ancestors insisted on having a God who reigns above all.”

“But the Gas have now rejected that God and are focusing on lesser gods hence the reason for their poverty and suffering when they are supposed to be among the richest people in the country, living comfortably,” he stated.

He recounted ever making the same assertion before and the youth of Jamestown were angry at him for attributing their suffering to the rejection of God and acceptance of lesser gods.

He added that a Chief Priest in the area later affirmed his assertion.

Watch, Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh in the video below as he makes the assertion: