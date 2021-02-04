According to reports, the Ghana Ambulance Service driver was left in a critical condition and was referred from Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

The incident is reported to have occurred on the Somanya to Adukrom road around 1:00 am Thursday, January 4, 2021.

Kasapa News reported that the driver in charge of Yilo Krobo Constituency Ambulance with registration Number GV 644-20 went to pick the woman in preterm labour (31 weeks) from Akuse government Hospital to Eastern Regional Hospital since Akuse Hospital has no neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

On his way, the driver bumped into a robbery operation on the road and the armed robbers opened fire on the ambulance shooting him in the head.

A Police Patrol team rushed to the scene after the incident and rushed the injured driver and the pregnant mother in labor to Tetteh Quashie Memorial Hospital.

The acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado confirmed the incident.

The latest robbery attack not long after a similar which saw three police officers – Sergeant Moses Tetteh Nartey, Corporal Christian Totimeh and Detective Ibrahim Apaka attacked by highway robbers on Akyem Pramkese to Akyem Techiman road in Kwaebibirem District of the Eastern Region.

Sergeant Moses Tetteh Nartey died from two gunshot wounds on his chest and one on his head while Corporal Christian Totimeh also sustained a gunshot wound on his left rib now responding to treatment.