Man asks wife to sell one of their triplets because they’re all girls, threatens to kill them

Andreas Kamasah

Help has located a woman whose husband has dumped her and her children after she refused to obey his instruction to sell one of their triplets because they’re all girls.

A 30-year-old woman from Marange, Manicaland Province said she faced a lot of frustration at the hands of her husband while in South Africa last year.

Olinda Maposa narrated that her husband, Obey Mucheki was unhappy after she gave birth to triplets, so he asked her to sell one of them.

He then gave her a 5-day ultimatum to vacate their home amidst threats of killing her or her babies.

“I gave birth to my three children that are Rukudzo, Rujeko and Runako, but my husband, Obey Mucheki, proposed to sell one girl in protest that all the children are girls. When I shot down the proposal, he then gave me five days to vacate our home, threatening to kill me or the baby,” Olinda Maposa said.

She had to go above and beyond to take care of herself, the triplets and their 11-year old child, Ruvimbo.

Fortunately, her plight caught the attention of Zimbabwe’s Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa who has pledged to assist her.

This was when she attended the ZANU PF Women’s League inter-district meeting in Marange on Saturday, May 15.

Senator Mutsvangwa pledged to assist with groceries and basic provisions every month. “Mai Maposa gave birth in South Africa. We are going to assist her. The woman came with her children all the way from South Africa after she was not well-received by her husband for giving birth to triplets.

“As a women’s league, we should bring to the fore such need cases. As the local senator, I will give the family food every month. We will look for sponsors, even approaching the First Lady so that the three girls get support and are able to go to school,” the minister said.

Olinda Maposa who could not hide her joy said: “After having faced a lot of challenges since I gave birth to my triplets, I am happy that I got help from Mai Mutsvangwa. I am highly delighted as I was facing difficulties in taking care of the three girls.”

