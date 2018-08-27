Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Angry school boy stabs classmate because “she liked him as a friend”


'Friend-zoning' Angry school boy stabs classmate for saying “she only liked him as a friend”

The poor girl is reported to have told police on Wednesday that the assault was fueled by her refusal to accept the suspected attacker’s proposal for a relationship.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Angry school boy stabs classmate for saying “she only liked him as a friend” play

A 14-year-old female student of Luther High School, a parochial school located in Onalaska, Wisconsin is currently recuperating at home after she was reportedly stabbed by a male classmate on August 16, on the first day of term.

The unnamed victim is said to have suffered about nine to eleven stabs perpetrated on her by a male colleague who had sought her consent for a relationship, but she said “she liked him as a friend not anything more”.

The poor girl is reported to have told police on Wednesday that the assault was fueled by her refusal to accept the suspected attacker’s proposal for a relationship.

Luther police chief David Randall told NewsOk that: “There was one point where he approached her in reference to try to have some type of relationship, to which she said she wasn’t interested in it.

Angry school boy stabs classmate for saying “she only liked him as a friend” play

 

“She said she liked him as a friend not anything more and that they remained friends.”

READ MORE: Snake invades school's classroom, bites bragging principal

Unknown to the victim that her suitor who continued to slip notes into her locker to emphasise his desire to date her had been harbouring some evil thoughts against her for ‘friend-zoning’ him, she kept being friends with him until the unexpected bloody attack.

Reports say the victim was airlifted to the hospital where she was treated and subsequently discharged, but has not returned to school yet.

It is unclear yet whether the alleged attacker has been identified, and what kind of actions have been taken against him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Man runs out naked to stop thief who tried to steal his Range Rover Photos Man runs out naked to stop thief who tried to steal his Range Rover
Orgasm: "I satisfy my wife with 55" killer "sex styles" – Prophet Kumchacha Orgasm "I satisfy my wife with 55" killer "sex styles" – Prophet Kumchacha
Unfortunate: Snake invades school's classroom, bites bragging principal Unfortunate Snake invades school's classroom, bites bragging principal
Dream phone: Crazy mother sells her 6-week-old baby to buy her 'dream phone' Dream phone Crazy mother sells her 6-week-old baby to buy her 'dream phone'
Mayai 'pasua': Man pushes 15 boiled eggs up rectum and tears intestines Mayai 'pasua' Man pushes 15 boiled eggs up rectum and tears intestines
In Western Region: 27-year-old man sodomises grandmother for 'sakawa' money In Western Region 27-year-old man sodomises grandmother for 'sakawa' money

Recommended Videos

Demonstration: Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden Demonstration Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden
Addiction: 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day Addiction 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day
Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril



Top Articles

1 Wahala Suspected gay attacked by angry friends in Madinabullet
2 Forgery MP in trouble for attending both primary and secondary schools...bullet
3 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her...bullet
4 Photos Man runs out naked to stop thief who tried to steal his...bullet
5 Work Of The Devil? Married Ghanaian pastor impregnates church...bullet
6 'All Die Be Die' Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013,...bullet
7 Satan's Tricks 9 helpful Bible verses to turn to when the...bullet
8 “After we had sex, she sent me this on WhatsApp” – Manbullet
9 Ashanti Region Pastor impregnates traditional priestess;...bullet
10 In Western Region 27-year-old man sodomises...bullet

Related Articles

Orgasm "I satisfy my wife with 55" killer "sex styles" – Prophet Kumchacha
Unfortunate Snake invades school's classroom, bites bragging principal
In Western Region 27-year-old man sodomises grandmother for 'sakawa' money
Photos Man runs out naked to stop thief who tried to steal his Range Rover
Wahala Suspected gay attacked by angry friends in Madina
Ashanti Region Pastor impregnates traditional priestess; pledges to marry her
Culture 5 things you can’t do in the presence of elderly people and go scot-free
Video Slay queen beaten for stealing sperm of man she slept with
Forgery MP in trouble for attending both primary and secondary schools at the same time
Video Is this man under the influence of Tramadol or just alcohol?

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices, exposes...bullet
3 Mystery!!! Man returns home, meets wife and mechanic dead in garage...bullet
4 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard airplanebullet
5 Addiction 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a daybullet
6 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
7 Bombshell? Obinim’s source of lotto numbers ‘revealed’bullet
8 Video Fitness model who almost died after fake butt...bullet
9 Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air...bullet
10 Video Shock as missing woman was found found inside a...bullet

Filla

People Of Culture An annual event to celebrate African culture through dance, music, lifestyle, and art
Lake Victoria Man survives crocodile attack in 2016, killed by hippo in 2018
Nigeria is one of the worst places in the world to raise children
Pulse List 10 countries you should avoid raising kids or starting a family
This couple want babies but don't know how to have sex
Strange But True This couple want babies but don't know how to have sex