A 14-year-old female student of Luther High School, a parochial school located in Onalaska, Wisconsin is currently recuperating at home after she was reportedly stabbed by a male classmate on August 16, on the first day of term.

The unnamed victim is said to have suffered about nine to eleven stabs perpetrated on her by a male colleague who had sought her consent for a relationship, but she said “she liked him as a friend not anything more”.

The poor girl is reported to have told police on Wednesday that the assault was fueled by her refusal to accept the suspected attacker’s proposal for a relationship.

Luther police chief David Randall told NewsOk that: “There was one point where he approached her in reference to try to have some type of relationship, to which she said she wasn’t interested in it.

“She said she liked him as a friend not anything more and that they remained friends.”

Unknown to the victim that her suitor who continued to slip notes into her locker to emphasise his desire to date her had been harbouring some evil thoughts against her for ‘friend-zoning’ him, she kept being friends with him until the unexpected bloody attack.

Reports say the victim was airlifted to the hospital where she was treated and subsequently discharged, but has not returned to school yet.

It is unclear yet whether the alleged attacker has been identified, and what kind of actions have been taken against him.