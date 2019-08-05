A customer of First Bank in Nigeria was severely assaulted by a group of security officers who slapped him sporadically amidst what some people term as unwarranted manhandling.

According to reports, the customer’s offence was that he insisted to close his account with the bank and withdraw all his money before he would leave the bank.

It is not clear why the victim wanted to end his relationship with the First Bank for good, but apparently, he must have been unhappy about their services.

He reportedly had an argument with one of the bank’s staff in his quest to close his account, and all efforts to talk him out of the entrenched stance proved futile.

It was at this point that security operatives attached to the First bank branch at Osapa, Lekki, Lagos pounced on the customer, manhandled him and assaulted him as though he had just been arrested in an attempt to rob the bank.

Interestingly, although the helpless customer was without arms, not less than four security officers to arrest him, and even used their gun to hit him in the presence of a uniformed police officer.

This incident is reminiscent of the Ghana’s Midland Savings and Loans scandal in which a police officer triggered anger across the nation and beyond after he was seen in a viral video beating up a female customer who had been following up on her locked-up funds.