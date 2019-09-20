A viral video shows the suspect jumping through the window of the storey building in which allegedly contains the Adum branch of Ecobank in Kumasi.

After successfully landing on the ground at the car park, the suspected robber opened the gate and attempted to escape but luck eluded her and she tumbled.

As she tried to wake up to continue her escape, the private security man grabbed her and other people arrived and gave support.

Reports say the attempted robbery did not succeed.

Watch the video below: