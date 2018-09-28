Pulse.com.gh logo
“She pulled my penis” – 35-year-old wee smoker defiles girl, 10


Benjamin Nnabugo who happens to be an employee of Arab Construction Company allegedly assaulted the victim inside her mother’s shop at Ilaje bus top, Owode, Ikorodu

  • Published:
Drama ensued at an Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos on Wednesday, September 26 when a 35-year-old man accused of defiling a 10-year-old girl admitted to having sex with the youngster, but claimed it was the victim who “pulled down my trousers, brought out my joystick and inserted it into her vagina”.

Benjamin Nnabugo who happens to be an employee of Arab Construction Company allegedly assaulted the victim inside her mother’s shop at Ilaje bus top, Owode, Ikorodu, according to yabaleftonline.ng.

In his confession to the police, Nnabugo is quoted as saying: “I went to buy Indian hemp from a woman’s shop, popularly known as Iya Orobo, during my break time from the company where I worked. “So when I got the weed, I took it to one of her empty shops to smoke. After smoking the weed, I laid down on the floor to rest but then the little girl (Iya Orobo’s daughter) now came into the shop and closed the door.

“She then came straight to where I was, pulled down my trousers, brought out my joystick and inserted it into her vagina and started having sex with me while I still lay on the floor.

“It was while I was having sex with her that her mother peeped through an opening in the shop and saw us in the act.”

The suspect added that: “The girl immediately jumped off my body and ran away. I then called the woman to come so I could explain and apologise for what I did but she refused to hear me out.

“It was the first time I had sex with Orobo (the victim) and I know it’s not good but I didn’t release my sperm on her body. It was only a little part of my joystick that entered her vagina. The whole of my joystick couldn’t enter because it was bigger than her vagina.”

Meanwhile, prosecution witness, Yetunde Adewale reportedly told the court that: “I was so shocked when I saw the little girl inside the shop with sperm all over her body, while Nnabugo was still trying to wear his trousers. I quickly called her mother, who is also my neighbour, to come and see what this man had done to her child”.

The court could not give its verdict, as Justice S. Solebo adjourned the matter till October 29 for further proceedings.

