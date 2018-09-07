Pulse.com.gh logo
9-year old girl partially paralyzed after attempted rape by teacher


The nine-year-old girl say on the day she reported late to vacation classes, the class teacher offered to teach her what she had missed but ended up defiling her instead.

  Published: , Refreshed:
File Photo play

File Photo

A nine-year old pupil has been left partially paralyzed by an ordeal she suffered from her class two teacher.

The little girl fell off from a table from an attempt by her teacher to defile her in class.

Due to this situation, she has been left to ail at home due to her parent's inability to fund her hospital bills.

Narrating the incident to Accra based radio station Joy FM, the uncle of the victim said the suspect confessed to the crime, and when later confronted, he gave 50cedis to cater for the girl but denied the allegation when the matter was reported to the Police.

She told Joy FM that: "when I went to the class some of the children were writing, there was one of my friends in the classroom, so I told her to wait but the teacher asked her to leave, he sacked all of them".

"When I started writing, he came closer and rubbed his hands around my head and said my father has asked him to provide all my needs, he [the teacher] put me on one of the tables and starting inserting his hands into my genitals. It was painful, and I started struggling with him", she added.

play

 

She said she sustained the injury when in her attempt to flee she ended up hitting her leg against a table.

"In an attempt to flee my leg hit one of the tables, I fell down and later run home with one of my younger sister, when I got home, I was scared to tell my mum."

The suspect is yet to be apprehended by the police.

