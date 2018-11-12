news

Residents of Ikotun in Lagos State resorted to tying a young Nigerian woman believed to be slay queen, after she reportedly ran mad following intake of a mixture of ‘Colorado and black mamba’ to get high.

A video circulating online shows some residents tying both legs and arms of the half-naked young woman as she struggled in resistance.

The unidentified ‘slay queen’ can be heard in the video screaming and repeatedly saying “my daughter”, while the bystanders are also heard making mockery of her.

A report by gistreel.com indicated that the lady began behaving abnormally moments after taking the said concoction.

Watch the video below: