Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Slay queen runs mad after taking ‘Colorado and black mamba’ mixture (Video)

A video circulating online shows some residents tying both legs and arms of the half-naked young woman as she struggled in resistance.

  • Published:
Slay queen runs mad after taking ‘Colorado and black mamba’ mixture play

Residents of Ikotun in Lagos State resorted to tying a young Nigerian woman believed to be slay queen, after she reportedly ran mad following intake of a mixture of ‘Colorado and black mamba’ to get high.

A video circulating online shows some residents tying both legs and arms of the half-naked young woman as she struggled in resistance.

The unidentified ‘slay queen’ can be heard in the video screaming and repeatedly saying “my daughter”, while the bystanders are also heard making mockery of her.

READ ALSO: 65-year-old man dies during sex with 34-year-old lover

A report by gistreel.com indicated that the lady began behaving abnormally moments after taking the said concoction.

Watch the video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

65-year-old man dies during sex with 34-year-old lover 65-year-old man dies during sex with 34-year-old lover
Air hostess breastfeeds a passenger’s crying baby Air hostess breastfeeds a passenger’s crying baby
Bats invade MP's home; political opponents blamed Bats invade MP's home; political opponents blamed
Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
Shock as man returns home after his ‘burial’ Shock as man returns home after his ‘burial’
Photo of little boy staring at his father's obituary goes viral Photo of little boy staring at his father's obituary goes viral

Recommended Videos

Slay queen runs mad after taking ‘Colorado and black mamba’ mixture Slay queen runs mad after taking ‘Colorado and black mamba’ mixture
Doctor saves premature baby with 'improvised' incubator Doctor saves premature baby with 'improvised' incubator
Residents rush for purification rituals over ‘mysterious deaths’ Residents rush for purification rituals over ‘mysterious deaths’



Related Articles

Air hostess breastfeeds a passenger’s crying baby
Bats invade MP's home; political opponents blamed
Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
Shock as man returns home after his ‘burial’
Photo of little boy staring at his father's obituary goes viral
Girl auctioned for 500 cows, three V8 cars gets married
Sex video has made me popular- Governor
Girl, 16, commits suicide after father caught her having sex
Mother ‘rents out’ her 14-year-old daughter to sex clients
Woman narrates how she killed her husband’s side chick

Filla

Girl auctioned for 500 cows, three V8 cars gets married
Sex video has made me popular- Governor
Girl, 16, commits suicide after father caught her having sex
Mother ‘rents out’ her 14-year-old daughter to sex clients
X
Advertisement