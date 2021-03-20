Comfort Bliss had alleged that Richard Agu had jilted her after squandering about GH¢30,000 of her savings in addition to a loan of GH¢8,000.

Her story went viral on social media after she wrote a long write-up to Abena Manokekame, a popular relationship page on Facebook to seek advice.

In the letter, she alleged that she had invested a lot of money to see Richard Agu through the military school but after graduating he dumped her.

Comfort Bliss further claimed that Agu only gave her GH¢500 cedis after passing out successfully and earning a job in the military but she returned the money to him via mobile money.

When she later got to know that the military ex-lover was preparing to get married to another lady, heartbroken Comfort Bliss threatened to invade the wedding venue on Saturday, March 20, 2021, to create a scene with evidence of all the money she invested in the groom.

However, GhanaWeb reported that a team of military men have stormed the St. John’s Baptist Church in Obuasi where the wedding is taking place.

According to the news portal, “the military men had surveyed the area to prevent any chaos from marring the wedding ceremony which has gone viral on social media”.

It added that the presence of Ms. Comfort Bliss has not been sighted yet by watchers who are waiting patiently to see what happens at the wedding.

See below the write-up from Comfort Bliss to Abena Manokekame:

