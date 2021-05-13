RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

South Africa is making a law to allow women to marry more than one man

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs has announced that the country is in the process of making a law that allows women to marry more than one man just as polygamous men do.

South Africa is making a law to allow women marry more than one man
South Africa is making a law to allow women marry more than one man South Africa is making a law to allow women marry more than one man Pulse Ghana

According to a report by iharare, the new marriage act will recognise a range of types of marriages that are not legally recognised at the moment.

Recommended articles

The news outlet reported that the Green Paper on Marriages, a policy document published this week, the current marriage act does not promote equality.

The document highlighted that the current marriage legislation is discriminatory as it does not recognise Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Rastafarian marriages.

The policy document also called for polyandry to be legally recognised as a form of marriage.

Polyandry is a form of polygamy in which a woman takes two or more husbands at the same time. Polyandry is contrasted with polygyny, which involves one man taking two or more wives.

READ ALSO: 20-year-old gay allegedly beheaded by his brother and cousins

The Green Paper proposed three new marriage regimes to bring equality in marriage laws. One of these options is a gender-neutral marriage regime.

South Africa is making a law to allow women marry more than one man
South Africa is making a law to allow women marry more than one man South Africa is making a law to allow women marry more than one man Pulse Ghana

South Africa’s Ministry of Home Affairs whose department is spearheading the gender-neutral marriage regime that allows both polyandry and polygyny has endorsed the move.

“The political appetite of the country to confront the challenges of the current marriage statute will be tested through these options. However, if Section 9 of the Constitution was to be implemented in its entirety, option 3 will tick all the boxes,” the Ministry wrote.

South Africa’s traditional leaders have however kicked against the legalization of polyandry, saying it is an unacceptable practise because it is not of African origin.”

In response to the traditional leaders’ position on the matter, the Ministry of Home Affairs wrote: “Ironically, stakeholders who believed in the practice of polygamy … were opposed to the practice of polyandry.”

South Africa is making a law to allow women marry more than one man
South Africa is making a law to allow women marry more than one man South Africa is making a law to allow women marry more than one man Pulse Ghana

The ministry added that the time to make those changes it referred to as necessary is now, despite the stiff opposition.

“This is the beginning of a crucial public discourse that will re-define the concept of marriage in South Africa,” it said.

“The process will unearth issues that may make some of us uncomfortable, but will encourage dialogue within the South African and international communities.”

Reports say South Africans have until the end of June to comment on the department’s proposals which it is bent on seeing through.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover

Bill Gates takes annual holiday to spend with 70-year-old ex-lover and Melinda agreed to it

Here's all the ways bleaching destroys your skin and health

Skin 'bleaching'