However, a Nigerian lady has given controversially profound advice to men, for which other women might disagree with her and ‘chew her alive’.

The beautiful lady identified on twitter as @Pretty-Rib who claims to be “speaking on behalf of all ladies!” said men must stop giving money to women they are not married to, and save for the future.

She added that women will have sex with men regardless of whether they give them money or not, since most of them are already independent.

READ ALSO: Meet the J.H.S. leaver who is able to move and control a car with his phone (Video)

“Dear guys, please stop giving us money when we haven’t married you,” @Pretty-Rib said. We have our own money, we are independent save for your future we will still s*x you without money I’m speaking on behalf of all ladies!”

Her advice will definitely be good news for most young men, but she must be prepared for backlash from some other ladies who have not given her the authorisation to say this on their behalf.