Corporal Richard Bufia lamented in an interview with Pulse.com.gh that he was saddened by the death of three police officers through suspected suicide in less than three weeks this year alone, two of whom were senior officers.

Before the interview, he had taken to his Facebook page to urge his colleagues to put their hopes in God and find other means of remedying their problems than committing suicide.

“PEOPLE WITHOUT HOPE ARE THOSE WITHOUT GOD.

“'For you are my hope, O Lord GOD: you are my trust from my youth — Ps 71:5 (UKJV).”

“'Throw the whole of your anxiety upon Him, because He Himself cares for you — 1Pet 5:7 (WMNT).”

“No matter how worse the situation might be, never decide to end it all by taking your life. Deciding Suicide is not the solution but the voice of the devil to accomplish his mission in your life. He was a murderer from the beginning. His mission is to steal, kill and destroy. GIVE NO PLACE TO THE DEVIL. With God, All Things are Possible,” Corporal Richard Bufia wrote on Facebook.

“Suicide isn’t the solution but the voice of the devil” - Police officer advises colleagues

READ ALSO: Armed robbers sexually molest students of SHS in Ashanti region after taking their valuables

Some well-meaning Ghanaians have expressed concern over the unfortunate trend of police officers allegedly taking their lives.

On January 30, 2020, the Half Assini District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police (SP) Cyprain Zenge died in circumstances suspected to be a suicide.

Reports suggested that the senior officer shot himself in the head, leaving behind a note which read: “I am fed up in this world.”

A statement from the Western Regional Police Command confirmed the demise of the Police Commander, saying: “Although preliminary investigation points to suicide, the investigation is opened to unravel the true circumstances leading to the death of the officer.”

Then, barely had investigation started into the death of the Half Assini District Police Commander than news of the death of another police officer broke in less than 24 hours.

The policeman identified as Constable Yelnona Eugene died whilst on duty at the residence of a Togolese opposition leader, Gilcrest Olympio in Accra.

He was alleged to have shot himself just as in the case of Superintendent of Police (SP) Cyprain Zenge, on Monday dawn, February 1, 2021, at the residence of the Togolese opposition leader.

Police investigations are ongoing into his death too.

Even before investigations into the two earlier cases could be concluded and the causes of deaths ascertained and shared with the Ghanaian public, another senior police officer has allegedly committed suicide.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Divine Yao Asiam who was with the Legal and Prosecutions Unit in Ashaiman died after he was found with a gunshot wound at his residence at about 7:45 am on 14th February 2021.

He was reportedly sent to the Police Hospital for treatment but died shortly on arrival.

A statement signed by the Acting PRO of the Tema Region, C/Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu said that investigations have commenced to unravel circumstances leading to the death of the officer.