Suspected killers of African World Airline Engineer say they mistook him for a pig

He was shot at close range to death at Akyem Asuboa near his home in the Eastern Region.

According to Starrfm.com.gh, the prime suspect, Joseph Kwasi Effah alias Kwasi Tailor said he killed the Aeronautic Engineer with his locally made single barrel gun.

He narrated that on the night of March 31, 2018, at about 9:00 pm he was assigned together with his colleague Kwabena Akwaah, 45 to patrol Asuboa bungalow to Cannan junction as community watchdog members.

Joseph Kwasi Effah added that at about 1:35 am their patrol took them to Dabiso junction but he heard the sound of a pig in a nearby bush where he shot in the direction but he later discovered that he had rather shot a human being.

He and his accomplice Kwabena Akwaah abandoned the body of the deceased and never mention anything about it to anyone.

The deceased who was travelling from Accra to Akyem Asuboa on one Saturday to celebrate the Easter Holidays with his family was later found with gunshot wounds, few meters from his home.

His family had not seen him for days; hence a search was mounted for him.

An autopsy revealed that he was shot at close range.

Some suspects initially arrested which included a commercial driver were later set free for lack of evidence.

When Kwabena Akwaah was arrested on April 19, 2021, he named Kwasi Bosompem Mensah as being on duty with them when Kwasi Tailor shot and killed Prince Kwabena Kumi.