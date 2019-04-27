On Friday, March 23, 2019, Rose Mawusi Fiaku abducted the baby from her mother with the pretext of buying him sausage.

The case saw the lady being asked to undergo pregnancy test after she told the court she was pregnant.

Though her alleged accomplice and partner Lartey Lawson, 33, was granted bail, judge Abena Agyin Doku requested a medical assessment of Rose Mawusi Fiaku’s mental state.

Before giving her judgement on Friday, April 26, Rose burst into uncontrollable tears, pleading for mercy when asked if she had anything to say.

Justice Abena Agyin Doku then asked the lawyer of her alleged accomplice, Emmanuel Arthur, if he had anything to say.

He also pleaded for mercy and asked for Rose to be cautioned and discharged.

The judge, however, told Rose she had been lying to the court.

“You said you were pregnant, it wasn’t true, you said you had a baby, it wasn’t true,” the sitting judge stated.

She then sentenced her to five years in prison in hard labour.

Her alleged accomplice, Lartey Lawson, is to reappear on Monday, April 29.

Nana Akosua Boah, the mother of baby Francis Mawusi Ahiagbenu expressed relief at the verdict.

“I am happy justice has been served. I was saddened when I saw her crying but her time in jail will be good for her, so she doesn’t repeat it,” she said.

