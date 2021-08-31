According to the Daily Mail, the clip of the terrifying invasion was later shared online by the TV studio.
Taliban militants storm TV studio, surround presenter with guns while he reads news (video)
A video circulating online shows the moment heavily armed Taliban militants stormed an Afghan TV news studio, surrounded the presenter who was reading news headlines, and demanded that he praise the Taliban.
The 42-second video went viral after BBC's Yalda Hakim tweeted it on Sunday afternoon saying: “Afghanistan TV - surreal.
“This is what a political debate now looks like on Afghan TV, Taliban foot soldiers watching over the host.
“The presenter talks about the collapse of the Ghani govt & says the Islamic Emirate says the Afghan people should not to be afraid #Afghanistan.”
READ ALSO: I'm afraid of karma as my wedding is next month; I've been sleeping with best friend’s husband – Lady
While presenting the news, the gun-toting militants invaded the studio and demanded on live TV that the anchor speaks with them, which according to WIO News, led to a debate between them and the presenter on air.
The militants reportedly made the news anchor speak about the collapse of the Government in Afghanistan and urged the Afghan people not to be afraid.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh