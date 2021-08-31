Taliban militants storm TV studio, surround presenter with guns while he reads news (video)

The 42-second video went viral after BBC's Yalda Hakim tweeted it on Sunday afternoon saying: “Afghanistan TV - surreal.

“This is what a political debate now looks like on Afghan TV, Taliban foot soldiers watching over the host.

“The presenter talks about the collapse of the Ghani govt & says the Islamic Emirate says the Afghan people should not to be afraid #Afghanistan.”

While presenting the news, the gun-toting militants invaded the studio and demanded on live TV that the anchor speaks with them, which according to WIO News, led to a debate between them and the presenter on air.