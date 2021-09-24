A Twitter user identified as Da Mayor narrated how he spotted stones packed inside the taxi he boarded and was compelled to question the driver about it.

According to the user, he was surprised when the driver disclosed that it was meant for self-protection. He then proceeded to bring out a catapult, saying the situation has got to the point where everyone must take their security into their own hands.

Da Mayor took photos of the car’s interior showing the stones.

“When I saw those stones, I couldn’t help buh to ask the driver why he had so many stones in his car.

He talked about the insecurity of the country and then showed me his catapult, man said he isn’t going down without a fight, if anything sup for streets,” Da Mayor captioned the photos.

Taxi driver keeps stones and a catapult in his car for protection against robbers Pulse Ghana

Twitter users have been sharing hilarious reactions with some wondering if the taxi driver was a descendant of David in the Bible who killed Goliath with a catapult.