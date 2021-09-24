Married Ghanaian man seeks help after impregnating his side chick’s house help

The father of four children is now leaving in a state of fear and panic as he finds himself in double trouble.

Interestingly, the angry side chick who is threatening the man is the best friend of the man’s wife and even served as her maid of honour on their wedding day.

The man who brought his predicament to Joy News’ Drive Chat pleaded anonymity, according to Adomonline.com.

He is in a dilemma as to how to break the volatile news to his ignorant wife before his side chick and her best friend leaks it to her.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian pastor in court for allegedly sucking sperm from penises of 3 boys for ritual

According to him he has been having sexual affairs with the side chick for the past five years and doing the same with her house help too on her blind side.

Now the unexpected pregnancy has blown his cover and he is seeking help to escape karma and retribution.

The man’s story is similar to that of a lady who recently confessed to sleeping with her best friend’s husband but wanted advice on how to escape karma as her marriage was scheduled for the following month.

According to her, although she knew she was wickedly posing danger to her friend’s marriage, she was doing it carefully and did not prevent her husband from loving her.

In a letter to a relationship blogger, she trivialized her backstabbing of her best friend by saying “it is just sex”.

At the time she was neck-deep in having sex with her friend’s husband, she didn’t think it was wrong but as her marriage is just next month, she fears “karma will hit me so bad”.

She is in a state of dilemma as to whether to involuntarily confess to her friend and then go ahead with her marriage, or just call everything off because she must avoid karma at all cost.