It appears the owner of the taxi wanted more space in the car for other purposes, so he removed the passenger seats and cut off the roof, leaving only that of the driver side.

He then partitioned the driver side from the backside to make it look perfectly like a pickup truck.

The photo has triggered reactions among some Ghanaian Twitter users who have been wondering whether indeed a car of that kind is allowed to ply any of the country’s roads.

It is not clear where exactly the ‘multipurpose’ taxi exists.