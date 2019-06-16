An Indiana teen who brutally murdered her mom is remorseful as she prepares for her 45-year prison sentence.

Chastinea Reeves, 17, killed her mother Jamie Garnett in 2017, by stabbing her at least 60 times. On Wednesday, Reeves was sentenced by a Lake Superior Court judge as part of a plea deal, the Chicago Tribune reports.

During the hearing, the teen told the judge she regretted murdering her mother.

“If I could go back, I wouldn’t do it,” Reeves said. “I do miss my mother.”

In Feb. 2017, Reeves’s mother, Jamie Garnett, 34, was found dead in their Gary home she had been stabbed 60 times. It’s unclear what motivated Reeves to kill her mother.

The teen’s grandmother spoke during the hearing, saying her granddaughter had no criminal record before she killed her mother, her daughter.

“I don’t know exactly what to say,” Rosemary Cruz, asking for her granddaughter to receive some therapy, NWI Times reports.