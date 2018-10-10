This video of a man eating live cockroaches would make you cringe

news

Weirder things are indeed yet to happen. One Instagram user famous for his close relationship with insects eats live cockroaches in a dare.

I happen upon @kelvinwiley on Instagram when I saw a video of him keeping spiders in his mouth. Apparently, the spiders where his pets (people definitely have some eerie pets).

Out of curiosity, I visited his page and this video I’m about to show you, totally grossed me out. It’s one thing watching people eat creepy things on weird eats but to see him munching down on those squirming roaches is something else.

Watch them hand him a plate of live cockroaches as he happily feats on them. He even adds seasoning at a point but they tasted boring then. But before you watch the video make sure you haven’t recently eaten or eating.

Viewer discretion is advised. Thread with caution.

