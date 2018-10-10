Pulse.com.gh logo
This video of a man eating live cockroaches would make you cringe


Disgusting This video of a man eating live cockroaches would make you cringe

It’s one thing watching people eat creepy things on weird eats but to see him munching down on those squirming cockroaches is something else.

This video of a man eating live cockroaches would make you cringe play

Kelvin Wiley

Weirder things are indeed yet to happen. One Instagram user famous for his close relationship with insects eats live cockroaches in a dare.

I happen upon @kelvinwiley on Instagram when I saw a video of him keeping spiders in his mouth. Apparently, the spiders where his pets (people definitely have some eerie pets).

Out of curiosity, I visited his page and this video I’m about to show you, totally grossed me out. It’s one thing watching people eat creepy things on weird eats but to see him munching down on those squirming roaches is something else.

Watch them hand him a plate of live cockroaches as he happily feats on them. He even adds seasoning at a point but they tasted boring then. But before you watch the video make sure you haven’t recently eaten or eating.

Viewer discretion is advised. Thread with caution.

WATCH HIM EATING LIVE COCKROACHES HERE:

View this post on Instagram

THE VIDEO THAT EVERYONE HAS BEEN ASKING AND WAITING FOR IS NOW FINALLY HERE!!! This is my response video to @feitelberg who called me out for not eating the cockroaches in the @barstoolsports video of me. Well @feitelberg, this is what you wanted, so here you go! EVERYONE!!! Go tag @barstoolsports and @feitelberg in the comment section!!!#emo#8J+Pvg==## I honestly wouldn#emo#4oCZ##t have been able to make this video if it wasn#emo#4oCZ##t for my bros @javier.ellis and @king.collazo#emo#8J+Pvg==## Everyone, if you could please do me a favor and go follow @javier.ellis and @king.collazo for me please!!!#emo#8J+Pvg==## I hope you guys enjoyed the video! #Jesus #God #barstoolsports #viral #cockroach #cockroaches #roach #roaches #cockroachchallenge #yonkers #food #entomology #insect #insects #insectsofinstagram #bug #bugs #bugsofinstagram #love #instagood #photooftheday #fun #art #me #photography #video #animal #animals #animalsofinstagram #nature

A post shared by Kelvin Wiley (@kelvinwiley) on

WATCH ANOTHER ONE HERE:

 

