This video of Akua Donkor wielding an AK47 will put the fear of God in you

Gun ownership is not publicly celebrated in our society unless you either a law enforcer or hunter. Akua Donkor angrily brandishing a loaded AK47 goes contrary to our expectations.

The flag bearer and founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, Madam Akua Donkor is seen in a video dressed in traditional war gear holding an AK47 with extra bullets strung across her shoulder. She can be seen clearly agitated as she keeps muttering.

What we can glean from her utterances is, “Nana Akufo Addo should step down …”This was being said amidst encouragement from persons in the room with her. The whole scene is a bit unnerving as her dislike for the president is public knowledge.

I hope our law enforcement and gun-regulating agencies are on standby so such incidences do not go uncheck especially threats to the president.

