Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

This video of Akua Donkor wielding an AK47


This video of Akua Donkor wielding an AK47 will put the fear of God in you

The flag bearer and founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, Madam Akua Donkor is seen in a video dressed in traditional war gear holding an AK47 with extra bullets strung across her shoulder.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This video of Akua Donkor wielding an AK47 will put the fear of God in you play

Akua Donkor with AK47

Gun ownership is not publicly celebrated in our society unless you either a law enforcer or hunter. Akua Donkor angrily brandishing a loaded AK47 goes contrary to our expectations.

The flag bearer and founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, Madam Akua Donkor is seen in a video dressed in traditional war gear holding an AK47 with extra bullets strung across her shoulder. She can be seen clearly agitated as she keeps muttering.

READ ALSO: Woman assaulted by police is a thief- Akua Donkor claims without evidence

What we can glean from her utterances is, “Nana Akufo Addo should step down …”This was being said amidst encouragement from persons in the room with her. The whole scene is a bit unnerving as her dislike for the president is public knowledge.

I hope our law enforcement and gun-regulating agencies are on standby so such incidences do not go uncheck especially threats to the president.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

This fish is drinking beer whilst cruising on a boat with its human friends This fish is drinking beer whilst cruising on a boat with its human friends
Company pays workers who can sleep for 6 hours or more each night Company pays workers who can sleep for 6 hours or more each night
Meet the dog undergoing training to become ‘zoomlion’ Meet the dog undergoing training to become ‘zoomlion’
Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wife ( video) Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wife ( video)
Check out how this lady held her bridal shower in a river with her friends Check out how this lady held her bridal shower in a river with her friends
Pastor feeds frog, dog meat and blood to members as cure for HIV/AIDS and cancer Pastor feeds frog, dog meat and blood to members as cure for HIV/AIDS and cancer

Recommended Videos

Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wive Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wive
Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him rob Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him rob
Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops from the ceiling Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops from the ceiling



Top Articles

1 People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding daybullet
2 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
3 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due to family...bullet
4 Pastor drowns in flood in attempt to protect church offeringbullet
5 Passenger arrested for feeding sperm to another passenger’s babybullet
6 Marijuana found in Methodist Churchbullet
7 14-year-old boy murdered publicly because he looked femininebullet
8 18+ Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupil on...bullet
9 Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to...bullet
10 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also...bullet

Top Videos

1 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
2 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
3 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queensbullet
4 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
5 Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him robbullet
6 Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops from the...bullet
7 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wivebullet
8 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet
9 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV...bullet
10 Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet

Filla

Meet the ‘corporate’ hawker who sells nuts in a pan
Meet the ‘corporate’ hawker who sells nuts in a pan
You can fart freely when you wear this underwear; it kills smelly fart
You can fart freely everywhere when you wear this new underwear; it kills smelly fart
Court sentences man who was caught having sex with car exhaust pipe
Court sentences man who was caught having sex with car exhaust pipe
Bodies of 11 decomposed babies found in funeral home ceiling
X
Advertisement