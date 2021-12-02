Gilbert Akakpo stabbed his teacher, John Akey Kwashi, with a cutter on his left upper arm during an altercation in the school.
Three Town SHS final year student jailed 4 years for stabbing teacher
The 19-year-old final year student of Three Town Senior High School at Denu in the Volta Region who stabbed a teacher on August 11, 2021, has been sentenced to four years imprisonment with hard labour.
The final year visual arts student was reportedly assaulting a first-year student when the teacher intervened.
He became unhappy and reportedly pulled out the cutter and attempted to stab the teacher, but ended up leaving a deep cut on the teacher’s arm.
He was arrested by the police but was later granted bail to enable him to partake in the school’s examinations.
The incident sparked numerous reactions with the National Association of Graduate Teachers calling for a severe sanction to be meted out to Akakpo to deter others from engaging in the same conduct.
A court has now sentenced him after being prosecuted for the bloody act.
According to Citinewsroom.com, the presiding judge, His Honour Joseph Ofosu said that the four-year jail term was necessary to serve as a deterrent to other students.
