Three Town SHS final year student jailed 4 years for stabbing teacher

The final year visual arts student was reportedly assaulting a first-year student when the teacher intervened.

He became unhappy and reportedly pulled out the cutter and attempted to stab the teacher, but ended up leaving a deep cut on the teacher’s arm.

He was arrested by the police but was later granted bail to enable him to partake in the school’s examinations.

The incident sparked numerous reactions with the National Association of Graduate Teachers calling for a severe sanction to be meted out to Akakpo to deter others from engaging in the same conduct.

A court has now sentenced him after being prosecuted for the bloody act.