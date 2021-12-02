RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Three Town SHS final year student jailed 4 years for stabbing teacher

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The 19-year-old final year student of Three Town Senior High School at Denu in the Volta Region who stabbed a teacher on August 11, 2021, has been sentenced to four years imprisonment with hard labour.

Three Town SHS final year student jailed 4 years for stabbing teacher
Three Town SHS final year student jailed 4 years for stabbing teacher

Gilbert Akakpo stabbed his teacher, John Akey Kwashi, with a cutter on his left upper arm during an altercation in the school.

Recommended articles

The final year visual arts student was reportedly assaulting a first-year student when the teacher intervened.

He became unhappy and reportedly pulled out the cutter and attempted to stab the teacher, but ended up leaving a deep cut on the teacher’s arm.

He was arrested by the police but was later granted bail to enable him to partake in the school’s examinations.

READ ALSO: Fake Nigerian lawyer who’s practised for 10 years arrested during cross-examination (video)

The incident sparked numerous reactions with the National Association of Graduate Teachers calling for a severe sanction to be meted out to Akakpo to deter others from engaging in the same conduct.

A court has now sentenced him after being prosecuted for the bloody act.

According to Citinewsroom.com, the presiding judge, His Honour Joseph Ofosu said that the four-year jail term was necessary to serve as a deterrent to other students.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

Doctor and nurse suspended for having sex, moaning and disturbing patients who're in pain

Doctor & nurse suspended for having sex, moaning loud & disturbing patients who're in pain

Police save little boy who hid inside aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Police pick up a boy who hid inside an aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Serious prayer & tongue-speaking by passengers as aeroplane develops fault mid-air (video)

Tongue-speaking passengers seek God’s intervention as aeroplane develops fault mid-air (video)