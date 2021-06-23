“Tithing is a sinful practice that carries a curse for Christians” - Daddy Freeze claims

Daddy Freeze belongs to the school of thought that opposes tithing by Christians as they deem it a perpetual rip-off of poor worshippers to enrich their already affluent pastors.

His latest comment on the lingering controversial subject matter was in reaction to Pastor Mike Murdoch’s sermon of the tithe being a forever seed with a harvest that never ends.

Daddy Freeze who disagreed with the pastor’s message to his followers shared a snapshot of Murdock’s statement on Instagram and criticized it.

According to the socio-religious commentator, “there is no scriptural record of non-Jewish Christians paying tithes”.

He bemoaned how some pastors have deliberately turned their backs on the truth to exploit their ‘ignorant’ followers for their parochial financial gains while the latter wallow in abject poverty.

Citing 1 Timothy 6:5, he referred to pastors who are proponents of tithing as false preachers whose primary objective is to get rich at the expense of their followers.

“Of course the harvest for teachers like these is forever. Them go dey milk Una dey go. What a joke!

“Tithing is a sinful practice that carries a curse for Christians. There is no scriptural record of Non-Jewish Christians paying tithes.

◄ 1 Timothy 6:5 ►

These people always cause trouble. Their minds are corrupt, and they have turned their backs on the truth. To them, godliness is a means to financial gain,” Daddy Freeze wrote on Instagram.