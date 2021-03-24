A Twitter user who patronized the Lagos-based bus popularly known as danfo took photos of the improvised gear stick and shared them on the platform and it has got many people reacting and sharing their interesting experiences.

What is equally interesting is the ricketiness of the car which is evident in the appearance of the non-functional dashboard.

READ ALSO: Rare condition makes 25-year-old lady discharge menstrual blood through her eyes

Trotro driver uses showerhead as a gear stick knob for the rickety vehicle

Passengers were however unperturbed as they sat comfortably onboard the car without feeling concerned about its roadworthiness.

The Twitter user who filmed the showerhead turned gear stick knob wrote: “There is nothing you cannot see in Lagos, especially inside danfo.”