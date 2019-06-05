In an interview with Adom News, grandmother of the deceased, Akua Yamoah said the sad incident happened when Blessed was on her way home from an errand.

“Blessed was asked by her step-mother to go and take care of her sugarcane and met her untimely death on her return,” she recounted.

Meanwhile, the Agona Duakwa Station Officer, Chief Inspector Frederick Kyei Barfour revealed that such incidents were very common in the area with four cases recorded within one year.

The Agona East District National Disaster Management Organisation Director, Solomon Kweku Pentsil has assured he is going to contact the District Chief Executive to hold an emergency meeting to ban the use of metal pole for TV reception.

Blessed’s mother, Abena Akyere, who couldn’t hold her shock after hearing the news, reportedly collapsed.

credit: AdomOnline