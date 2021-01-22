The eulogy showered on the blushing man follows his decision to impress a lady said to be his girlfriend by agreeing to prepare konkonte for her in her hostel.

A dramatic video making rounds on social media shows the suit and tie-wearing man sitting by the fire and stirring the local delicacy to get it ready for consumption.

He was surrounded by a group of cheerful ladies who filmed the development as they are heard urging other men to imitate the young ‘romantic man’.

According to them, any man who doesn’t cook is not worth being married because such a marriage would be too burdensome for any woman in it.

Meanwhile, in other news, a groom whose bride made him believe she was a virgin and insisted on sex before marriage for three good years of their courtship has realised on their wedding night that the lady was not a virgin after all.

The marriage of the couple who tied the knot in the first week of January this year is reportedly on the verge of collapse following the disappointing discovery.

The lady lied about being a virgin throughout the courtship only to inform her husband on the night of their wedding that she was raped by her uncle a few weeks before they met.

A Twitter user @akphies shared the interesting story on the microblogging platform with the caption: “This couple got married just last weekend and the marriage is about to crash. They dated for 3 years and she insisted on no sex until after marriage because she was a virgin. She confessed she wasn’t a virgin that night that she was raped by her uncle a few weeks before they met.”